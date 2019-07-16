ORLANDO, Fla. — Hazy sunshine will give way to another round of isolated afternoon storms. Coverage will be limited, but the cells that develop may contain heavy rain.

It will be hot mid with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will bring the feels-like temperature to 100 to 105 degrees.

Any evening storms will push toward the west and fade after sunset; skies will stay partly cloudy overnight. Lows will run in the mid- to upper 70s.

Few changes will found Wednesday and Thursday with just a slight increase in coverage of storms each afternoon.

Highs will continue to run in the low to mid 90s. This trend will hold into the weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Favorable boating conditions are expected on Tuesday with light winds from the south to southeast around 5 to 10 knots.

The primary hazard will be isolated afternoon storms, especially on the inland lakes.

The setup will be very poor for using a surfboard with a minor trade swell in the nearshore waters.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, there are no areas of development in the Atlantic Basin.

Atlantic hurricane reason runs through November 30.

