ORLANDO, Fla. — Partly sunny skies will give way to a round of isolated afternoon storms for Monday.

Coverage will be limited, but the cells that develop may contain heavy rain.

It will be hot with many inland areas climbing to the mid 90s. The humidity will bring the feels-like temperature to 100 to 104 degrees.

Any evening storms will diminish, as skies remain partly cloudy overnight. Lows will run in the mid- to upper 70s.

Few changes will found on Tuesday with storms still isolated for the afternoon.

Increased moisture will provide slightly higher rain chances from Wednesday through Friday.

Highs during this time will run in the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Favorable boating conditions are expected on Monday with light winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 knots.

The primary hazard will be isolated afternoon storms, especially on the inland lakes.

The setup will be very poor for using a surfboard with a minor trade swell in the nearshore waters.

In the tropics, there are no new systems to track. What is left of Barry is producing rain and flood concerns in the Mississippi Valley.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location