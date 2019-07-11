ORLANDO, Fla. — Partial sun early will give way to scattered showers and storms, some containing heavy rain.

Highs will hover around 90 degrees. It will be a bit breezy at times with winds from the south.

Deep tropical moisture will remain entrenched across Central Florida for Thursday, helping to fuel another round of afternoon rain embedded in the southerly flow.

The coverage of storms will begin to ease over the weekend as the deep moisture finally departs.

We will still have to dodge daily thunderstorms through the weekend but activity will become more isolated.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for beach goers Thursday afternoon. It will become breezy with winds from the south around 5 to 15 knots.

This will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, conditions will be considered poor for surfing with a small east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone.

The risk of rip currents is low, but swimmers and surfers and encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Meanwhile, a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is slated to stay west of Central Florida, but will have a significant impact on the north central Gulf Coast including Louisiana.

Get the latest details of the Potential Tropical Cyclone Two here .

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location