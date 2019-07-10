ORLANDO, Fla. — Partial sun early will give way to scattered showers and storms, some containing heavy rain for Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for beach goers Wednesday afternoon, as highs will hover around 90 degrees.

It will become breezy with winds from the south around 10 to 15 knots. This will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Beach and Surf Conditions

In the surf zone, conditions will be considered poor to fair with a small east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone.

Deep tropical moisture will remain entrenched across Central Florida on Wednesday, helping to fuel another round of afternoon rain. The coverage of storms will begin to taper starting Thursday.

Developing low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is slated to push west, not threatening Central Florida directly.

As this feature moves away, our rain chances will start to fall. We still will have to dodge daily afternoon rain and storms through the rest of the week and weekend, but coverage will be lower.

With less rain around, highs will be able to climb a bit higher, back to the low 90s.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The next name on the list is Barry.

