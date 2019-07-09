ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms return to the forecast on Tuesday, with a high coverage of activity during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rain is possible.
- The highs for Tuesday will be 90 degrees
- Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app
- CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
- CALCULATE: How hot can your vehicle get? ▼
Any sun early will fade behind clouds, keeping highs mostly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
By the weekend, typical July weather will resume with daily storms developing, and temperatures will heat up again to the low 90s.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Showers and storms will be the main hazard for beach goers this afternoon. It will become breezy with winds from the south around 10 to 15 knots.
This will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. In the surf zone, conditions will be considered poor to fair with a small east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone.
Tropical Update
As low pressure deepens to our north and west, it will keep the threat of heavy rain in the forecast for the next few days.
The storm itself will likely drop into the northern Gulf of Mexico and push west, not threatening Central Florida directly. Soggy afternoons will continue through the rest of the week with highs staying close to 90 degrees.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location