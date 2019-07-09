ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms return to the forecast on Tuesday, with a high coverage of activity during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rain is possible.

Any sun early will fade behind clouds, keeping highs mostly in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

By the weekend, typical July weather will resume with daily storms developing, and temperatures will heat up again to the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for beach goers this afternoon. It will become breezy with winds from the south around 10 to 15 knots.

This will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. In the surf zone, conditions will be considered poor to fair with a small east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone.

As low pressure deepens to our north and west, it will keep the threat of heavy rain in the forecast for the next few days.

The storm itself will likely drop into the northern Gulf of Mexico and push west, not threatening Central Florida directly. Soggy afternoons will continue through the rest of the week with highs staying close to 90 degrees.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

