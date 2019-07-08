ORLANDO, Fla. — Widespread rain and the potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico will lead to an active week of weather across Central Florida.

Onshore winds and upper-level energy across the Southeast will lead to another day of rain and storms, some of which could be heavy and strong at times.

The coverage of rain will be 60 percent for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Be sure to take the rain gear along with you when heading out the door to work. Heavy downpours could lead to localized street flooding in poor drainage and low-laying areas. Be sure to steer clear of any water covered roads.

There is now a 70 percent likelihood that a tropical depression could develop in the Gulf of Mexico by mid to late week.

This system, regardless of label or intensity, will lead to a high coverage of rain through late week and temperatures that will be a bit cooler than average.

Forecast models continue to take this area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico to the west and northwest away from Central Florida. The coverage of rain will be 60 to 70 percent through Thursday.

Afternoon highs could dip into the middle to upper 80s for most neighborhoods Tuesday through Thursday. This drop would be thanks to the higher coverage of rain and clouds.

A more typical summertime setup will return by Friday. The coverage of rain will drop and temperatures will return to the low 90s by next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be poor on Monday with a small east-southeast trade swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet.

The rip risk is moderate and it is always best to swim near a lifeguard.

Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid 80s.

Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the ultraviolet index is extreme and at an eleven, which means sunburn could happen in under 10 minutes.

If you are boating, rain and storms are likely. The winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 knots and increase this afternoon to 10 to 15 knots.

Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

A tropical disturbance will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico by mid to late week. This will increase the coverage of rain across Central Florida for most of the upcoming week.

Forecast models are coming in better agreement that a system will develop in the Gulf and then drift to the west and northwest away from central Florida. The intensity of the system is still uncertain.

Regardless of intensity, the system will move away from Central Florida and increase the coverage of rain for Central Florida this week.

Localized flooding could become an issue this week thanks to the rain we have already picked up the past few days and with the rain that is ahead this week.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

The next name on the list is Barry.

