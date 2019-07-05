ORLANDO, Fla. — More of the same: Few day-to-day changes are expected for Friday with more hot and humid weather, and hazy sunshine followed by scattered afternoon storms.

Highs will still be hot, but not the excessive heat we have seen lately. With highs in the low to mid-90s, it feel more like the low to mid-100s at times with the high humidity factored in.

Storms will be around a 40 percent coverage, driven by the daytime heating and inland-moving sea breeze with boundaries colliding across interior sections. Any cell may contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Activity will wind down after sunset. Deeper moisture will arrive over the weekend as an area of low-pressure slides into the southeastern United States.

More cloud cover and higher rain chances are expected within this pattern through early next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Favorable boating conditions will exist for the first half of the day. The main hazard for boaters will be afternoon storms, with the better chance upon the inland lakes.

Winds from the southeast will become a bit breezy at times, up to 10 to 15 knots.

This will help generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor if not flat.

The risk of rip currents remains moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay close to an open lifeguard tower.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin is showing no signs of organized activity at this time.

No development is expected for the next two to five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

