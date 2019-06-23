ORLANDO, Fla. — Patchy fog greeted some area neighborhoods Sunday morning, and because of the high moisture levels here at the surface, we'll keep haze around for much of the day.

The summer sun heats us quickly Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Factor in moisture, and it'll feel like it's more than 100 degrees. The east coast sea breeze may ignite a couple isolated storms.

Our pattern stays the same Monday, but we'll bring rain up to a typical summer coverage from Tuesday through Friday.



High pressure over southwest Florida continues providing us a west-southwest flow and very steamy air.

A trough of low pressure to our north may help weaken the high a bit this afternoon and allow the east coast sea breeze to move inland near Interstate 95.

As the hot, west flow encounters it, we may see a few isolated storms develop. Coverage remains low at 20-percent, and particularly toward I-95.

Plenty of sun will allow temperatures to soar into the low to mid-90s, with a feels like temperatures above 100. We stay shy of record territory.

Not much change for us Monday, with a 20 percent storm chance and mid-90s.

By Tuesday, a more typical sea breeze pattern sets up. Daily storm coverage will run 40 to 50 percent from mid-week into next weekend. Highs stay in the low to mid-90s, but dip later in the week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

We still have a small east-southeast trade swell and low wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet, but the surf is forecast to go flat this afternoon.

If you're planning a swim, the rip current threat is low, and sea surface temperatures are running in the mid to upper 70s along our east coast.

We may have an isolated storm pop, so keep any eye on the sky.

We'll still have plenty of sun and an ultra violet index in the extreme category. This means it'll take under 10 minutes to start a sunburn.

June is not a typically active month in the tropics. However, in the tropics, there are no systems to monitor at this time.

Development is not expected for the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

