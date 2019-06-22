ORLANDO, Fla. — Near record heat is ahead for the weekend with mostly dry conditions.

Our winds will be out of the west and northwest. This wind pattern will help heat temperatures up into the middle to upper 90s with some areas flirting with record highs. When you factor in the heat index, it will feel like it is more 100 degrees to around 105 degrees.

It is important to remember to take it easy if you are doing outdoor activities, by drinking plenty of water, seeking breaks in the shade, wearing light-colored clothing and do not forget to look before you lock. Never leave the kids or pets in the cars.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 90s with lows in the low to mid-70s. The best shot at showers this weekend will be on Sunday. This will mostly be to the north of Orlando if showers and a few thunderstorms develop.

Rain and thunderstorms will start to increase in coverage on Tuesday of the upcoming week. The west and east coast sea breezes will become more active, triggering a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Moisture will continue to increase from the east and southeast by the middle of the week. The coverage of rain and storms will bump up to 40 to 50 percent Tuesday into Friday.

After a hot weekend and start to the week, temperatures will fall back to the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to the sea breezes and the higher rain chances by the middle of this week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be very poor in the morning this weekend and then flat in afternoon. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet at their peak in the morning then flatten during the afternoon.

The rip risk is low, but it is always best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s.

Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the ultraviolet index is very high and at a ten.

If you are boating, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

June is not a typically active month in the tropics. However, in the tropics, there are no systems to monitor at this time.

Development is not expected for the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

