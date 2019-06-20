ORLANDO, Fla. — There might be a few isolated storms on Thursday here and there, but not like it has been.

Thursday will see a high of 93 degrees

Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Drier air will work in Thursday on the heels of a breezy west-southwest wind. This will help drive up the temperatures into the low 90s under partly sunny skies.

There still will be enough moisture for isolated afternoon storms, especially north of Orlando, but coverage will not be as great as recent days. Activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating.

Friday and Saturday will also fewer afternoon storms.

During this time, temperatures will get hotter. Low to mid-90s will be common through Sunday, before rain chances come up again into early next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Beach goers will find poor surf conditions Thursday with wave heights in the nearshore waters around 1 to 2 feet.

A southwest wind of 10 to 15 knots will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Boaters offshore will find seas of 2 to 3 feet. The main hazard will be isolated showers and thunderstorms.

In the tropics, there are no systems to monitor at this time.

Development is not expected for the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.