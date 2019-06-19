ORLANDO, Fla. — Too bad the rain isn't pennies from Heaven. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely for Wednesday throughout Central Florida.

Highs will reach the upper 80s, although places that get more sunny breaks will see low 90s.

Any storm Wednesday afternoon will be capable of torrential rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Storms will generally push from west to east across the Peninsula; activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating.

By Thursday, the pattern will start to change a bit as the deep moisture exits and drier air builds in.

This will lead to fewer afternoon storms for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

During this time, temperatures will get hotter. Low to mid-90s will be common through Sunday, before rain chances come up again early next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A southwest wind of 5 to 10 knots will generate a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Boaters offshore will find seas of 2 to 3 feet. The main hazard will be showers and thunderstorms.

In the tropics, there are no systems to monitor at this time. There are no developing systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

