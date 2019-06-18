ORLANDO, Fla. — You might want to get an ark ready, because Central Florida might see torrential rain and frequent lightning on Tuesday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday as deep moisture remains throughout Central Florida. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s.

Any storm this afternoon will be capable of torrential rain and frequent lightning. Storms will reach their greatest coverage inland before drifting back over toward the East Coast Tuesday evening.

Much of the activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating.

Wednesday will offer a 50 percent chance of storms, but as low pressure exits the region we will see the coverage start to drop.

Drier air will enter from the north, enabling fewer thunderstorms to flare up during the second half of the week.

Consequently, temperatures will get hotter. Low to mid-90s will be common into next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A south wind of 5 to 10 knots will generate a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Boaters offshore will find seas of 2 to 3 feet.

The main hazard will be showers and thunderstorms as a hazard, with the greatest coverage affecting the inland lakes.

We still have no issues to talk about in the tropics. There are no developing systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

