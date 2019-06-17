ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be umbrella time.

Monday will present an elevated chance of showers and thunderstorms as deep moisture remains draped across Central Florida.

Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s. Any storm Monday afternoon will be capable of torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Much of the activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating.

Tuesday will offer a repeat with a 70 percent chance of storms, but rain chances will start to taper down by midweek. Drier air will enter from the north, enabling fewer thunderstorms to flare up during the second half of the week.

As a tradeoff, temperatures will get hotter during this time. Mid-90s will become common into next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A southeasterly wind up to 10 to 15 knots will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Boaters offshore will find seas of 2 to 3 feet. Beach goers will face showers and thunderstorms as a hazard for the afternoon, although the greatest coverage will be inland.

We still have no issues to talk about in the tropics. There are no developing systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

