ORLANDO, Fla. — After a very busy week of strong to severe storms and locally heavy rain, our pattern is about to change.

High pressure begins building over the western Atlantic, forcing a trough of low pressure in the southeastern U.S. to flatten and fade.

The stationary front we have been watching in north Florida drifts our way, but dissipates. As an onshore flow develops, the east coast sea breeze takes hold, shifting storm chances into the afternoon in inland areas.

Highs top out around 90.

The combination brings us back to an onshore flow and a more typical wet season, sea breeze set up. The east coast sea breeze becomes dominant, moving inland each afternoon.

We will start each day with sunshine, then go with about a 40 to 50 percent shower and thunderstorm coverage as the sea breezes collide, especially down the spine of the state.

This pattern looks to stick around for a while, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will not stray too far from our average as we top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s from Friday into next week.

Even though we develop an onshore flow, a small east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of one to two feet remain in place through Father's Day weekend.

Our rip current threat slowly climbs back into the moderate category, so use caution if you are planning a swim, and do so near an open lifeguard stand.

We will have plenty of sun the first half of the day, then watch as late evening showers push back toward the east coast. We will keep this pattern for the next five to seven days.

Things remain very quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

No major activity is expected in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

