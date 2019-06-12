ORLANDO, Fla. — Yes, it will be another wet day for many in Central Florida.

This wetter than normal pattern will continue for at least one more day before relatively drier air will trim down the coverage of rain and storms for the end of the week.

Our winds continue to be out of the west and southwest. This flow pattern is pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers could move into a few spots as early as Wednesday morning. The best chance for showers will be along Interstate 75 in Sumter and Marion counties.

The rain chances will then spread farther eastward along Interstates 4 and 95 after 12 p.m. and into the mid-afternoon hours. Some of the storms could become strong with high winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours.

If you hear thunder, take cover inside a sturdy building. Afternoon highs will run in the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s for Thursday morning.

Relatively drier air will punch into the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere for week's end. This will cut the coverage of storms down to 50 percent on Thursday and then eventually 40 percent for Friday and Saturday.

The best chance for rain after Wednesday in the coming days will be farther south and into portions of southern Florida. Afternoon highs will continue to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the end of the week and the start of the weekend with overnight lows in the 70s.

Father's Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but keep the rain gear on standby. There will be the chance at hit and miss storms on Sunday.

There will be a 40 percent coverage of rain on Father's Day with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid-70s.

The rain coverage looks to increase again by next Tuesday.

Beach and Surf Forecast

If you are boating, showers and storms will be likely later Wednesday. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet. There will be a small east-southeast trade swell.

The rip current threat will be low. It is always best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. The chance for rain and storms will be along the coast too.

So if you hear thunder or see lightning, be sure to get off the beaches and into a sturdy building. Ocean water temperatures have cooled some.

They are now in the low to mid-70s. Even with the added clouds, the ultraviolet index is up to an eleven. This is extreme and means sunburn could happen in 10 minutes or less.

Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen.

No new tropical development is expected over the next five to seven days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

