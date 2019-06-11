ORLANDO, Fla. — The unsettled pattern with rounds of rain and storms will continue for Tuesday, but there are some changes ahead that will cut down the coverage of our daily rain ahead.

Showers and a few storms will be possible before the mid day in places like Sumter and Marion counties along Interstate 75. The highest chance and coverage of rain will arrive after lunchtime. This is when a batch of rain and storms will setup from west to east.

Some of the rain could be heavy with the chance for strong storms that could contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

There is also a slight chance for one or two severe storms. Therefore, if you hear thunder and see lightning, you need to wait the storm out inside a sturdy building.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s both Tuesday and on Wednesday. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-70s.

The coverage of rain and storms for both Tuesday and Wednesday will be 60 percent. We will start to see the coverage lower to 40 to percent by the end of the week.

This is when relatively drier air will move back into the mid to upper-levels of the atmosphere and trim back the rain chances to closer to what we would expect for this time of the year.

By the end of the week, the daily thunderstorms will be primarily driven by daytime heating and the sea breeze collisions. This will lead to storms being predominately in the afternoon and early evening hours.

The chance for rain will not be all day, but instead during a shorter window of time, which is what you would expect in June.

The slow-moving low-pressure system just to our north continues to break down and this will switch up the flow of air and provide less energy and less moisture for storms.

Beach and Surf Forecast

If you are boating, showers and storms will be likely later Tuesday. The winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor with wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet. There will be a small east-southeast trade swell. The rip current threat will be low. It is always best to swim within sight of a lifeguard.

The chance for rain and storms will be along the coast too.

So if you hear thunder or see lightning, be sure to get off the beaches and into a sturdy building.

Ocean water temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Even with the added clouds, the ultraviolet index is up to an eleven.

This is extreme and means sunburn could happen in 10 minutes or less. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen.

No new tropical development is expected over the next five to seven days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

