ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep the rain gear handy heading out the door and back to work.

More rain and thunderstorms are likely on Monday. A slow moving trough of low pressure across the southeastern U.S. combined with westerly, southwesterly winds are fueling consistent wide coverages of showers and thunderstorms.

This will continue to be the case for Monday and for at least the first half of this week.

The coverage of rain Monday through Wednesday looks to be 70 percent. It will not be raining all the time, however, as we have experienced the past few days it will come in waves.

A round will move through followed by a little bit of a break then another round of rain and storms will be likely.

Afternoon highs will be hotter in spots that see sunshine and few clouds. Generally, most neighborhoods will be feeling the upper 80s and lower 90s over the next few days.

Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Drier air will cut the coverage of storms down to 40 to 50 percent by Thursday and into Friday.

But, there are some indications that more moisture combined with additional upper-level energy could fuel a high coverage of rain and storms once again for next Saturday and Sunday, for Father's Day weekend. It is still several days out so stay tune as we fine-tune the forecast.

Beach and Surf Forecast

If you are boating, showers and storms will be likely. The winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor with wave heights of only 1 to 2 feet. The rip current threat will be low. It is always best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. The chance for rain and storms will be along the coast too.

So if you hear thunder or see lightning, be sure to get off the beaches and into a sturdy building.

Ocean water temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

No new tropical development is expected over the next five to seven days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

