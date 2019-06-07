ORLANDO, Fla. — It has already been a wet Friday across parts of the area, with light rain showers passing through.

More activity is likely later Friday, with periods of showers and storms. Again, the best chance for activity will be in the areas along the east of the Interstate 4 corridor.

Highs for Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The showers and storms will diminish some Friday evening, as temperatures fall into the 70s. A few light showers will be possible overnight, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend is looking more and more unsettled across Central Florida. A disturbance will move toward the area, bringing more moisture and increasing rain chances. Showers and storms will be likely throughout much of Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s.

The elevated rain chances will continue into Sunday. Periods of showers and storms will again be likely, with the best chance in the afternoon hours. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Lower rain chances are expected to start next week as the disturbance moves away from the area. Scattered showers and storms are still likely both Monday and Tuesday, but coverage will be lower than the weekend. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The rain chances march on for the middle of next week. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures holding in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Beach and Surf Forecast

It will not be the best day for boating, with scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a southerly breeze. Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions once again, with a small east-southeasterly trade swell.

The rip current threat will be moderate for today, with Atlantic water temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The tropics remain very quiet to close the workweek. There are no developing systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.