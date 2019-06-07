ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Intense rainfall and storms Thursday caused flooding on parts of Interstate 4 that also created lane closures. At one point, all three lanes were blocked near Ivanhoe Boulevard in downtown Orlando.

FDOT working to make sure roads stay open

Some drivers say construction is making the flooding a problem

Get Friday's Central Florida weather forecast

The new round of storms for Friday will have Florida Department of Transportation road crews working quickly to try to prevent a repeat of flooding on I-4 and are currently making sure roads stay open going forward.

At one point, all three lanes of I-4 here near Ivanhoe Boulevard were blocked because of the flooding and storms, while others dealt with overflowing rain off Orange Blossom Trail and Grand Street.

What is interesting is that some folks who live nearby say flooding has not been a problem until just recently and think it is because of the I-4 Ultimate construction.

Spectrum News 13 did see some crews moving dirt around trying to help drain the area.

As it relates to flooding on I-4, many have seen it before in areas.

The concern is not only the impact on drivers, but also the fact that we are not getting into the rainy season.

A FDOT spokesman told Spectrum News 13 that the agency is working right now to determine the extent of any damage as well as the direct impact on drivers and private property.

FDOT says it is making the appropriate assessments while at the same time working with the contractors of the I-4 Ultimate Project to make sure they have a plan of action in the hopes they are working on a quick fix.

However, you should be aware that construction could change some of the dynamics, so especially when it rains here it is important for drivers to slow down and pay attention.