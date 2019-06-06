ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a warm and humid start to the day across Central Florida, and more rain and storms will be likely later on Thursday.

We will quiet conditions for much of the morning, with showers and storms once again developing in the afternoon.

With more of a southwesterly breeze, the best chance for activity will be east of Interstate 4. Plus, the highs will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The showers and storms will once again slowly wind down Thursday evening, with temperatures falling into the upper 70s.

Skies will clear out overnight, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

More rain chances are on the way for Friday. We will again see quiet conditions during the morning, with showers and storms developing by afternoon. Highs for Friday will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The weekend still looks a bit unsettled across the region, with increasing coverage of showers and storms.

While it will not be a washout, rain will be likely both Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon hours. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

No major changes are expected for next week. The daily morning sunshine and afternoon storms routine continues Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

More rain looks likely for the middle of next week.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Boaters should be aware of Thursday afternoon showers and storms, with an afternoon sea breeze and seas 2 to 3 feet.

Surfers will have poor-to-fair conditions, with a small east-southeasterly trade swell.

The rip current threat will be low to moderate Thursday, with Atlantic water temperatures in the upper 70s.

Things remain very quiet in the tropics. There is no major activity in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected over the next five days.

