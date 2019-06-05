ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot and humid conditions will resume across Central Florida on Wednesday, with a chance of heavy storms in some areas.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s in most spots inland before widely scattered showers and storms develop at a 30 percent coverage.

Storms may be capable of downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds before subsiding Wednesday evening, mainly across interior sections.

Once the storms dissipate, expect decreasing clouds as temperatures stay mild overnight, in the low to mid-70s.

Similar weather will be found through the rest of the workweek with highs in the low to mid-90s paired with afternoon storms.

However, the coverage of afternoon storms will gradually ramp up late in the week and into the weekend as deeper moisture fills in across the region.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 knots Wednesday afternoon will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal, and seas of 2 to 3 feet offshore.

The main hazard will be afternoon storms, especially for those boating on the inland lakes.

In the surf zone, water temperatures are running in the upper 70s. Those using a surfboard will poor to fair conditions with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet.

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

The one area of interest is a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico that will bring heavy rain to eastern sections of Mexico and South Texas.

It has a low chance of development over the next two to five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.