ORLANDO, Fla. — More hot and muggy conditions are anticipated across Central Florida for Tuesday.

Tuesday's highs at 95 degrees

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s in most spots before widely scattered showers and storms develop.

Tuesday's rain chance stands at 40 percent. Storms may continue through the evening inland, especially on the western side of the Peninsula, but will fade with the loss of daytime heating.

Once those dissipate, expect decreasing clouds as temperatures stay mild overnight, in the low to mid-70s.

Few changes will be found through the rest of the workweek with highs in the low to mid-90s paired with isolated afternoon storms.

By the weekend, we can expect a higher coverage of afternoon storms as deeper moisture fills in across the region.

Beach and Surf Forecast

It will be a decent boating day with seas around 2 to 3 feet offshore, and a light chop on the Intracoastal. The main hazard will be afternoon storms, especially for those boating on the inland lakes.

In the surf zone, water temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees. Those using a surfboard will find an increase in wave activity compared to yesterday, but overall the setup will be very poor.

Expect a minor east-southeast swell in the nearshore waters.

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

The one area to watch is a disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico that will bring heavy rain to eastern sections of Mexico. It has a medium chance of development over the next two to five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

