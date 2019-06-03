ORLANDO, Fla. — More hot weather is up ahead for Central Florida on Monday.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s in most spots before widely scattered showers and storms flare up across the interior.

Storms may continue through the evening, but will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Once those subside, expect decreasing clouds as temperatures remain mild overnight, in the low to mid-70s.

Similar weather is in store for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s paired with isolated afternoon storms.

We dry out slightly again for the second half of the work week, dropping rain chances back each day before we trend back toward seeing higher coverage of afternoon storms again by the upcoming weekend.

Beach and Surf Forecast

It will be a decent boating day with seas around 1 to 2 feet offshore, and a light chop on the Intracoastal on Monday.

An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, especially for those boating on the inland lakes.

In the surf zone, water temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees. Those using a surfboard can anticipate minimal wave activity leading to flat conditions in the surf zone.

