ORLANDO, Fla. — Afternoon rain and storms will return after a mix of sun and clouds to start on Sunday. Afternoon highs will be hot again.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s for most neighborhoods. It will be muggy too and it will “feel-like” it is in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees this afternoon.

Be sure to take it easy when outside, drink plenty of water, apply the sunscreen, and don’t leave the kids or pets in the cars. The best chance for scattered rain and storms will be from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

There could be a few stronger storms with heavier downpours, gusty wind, and frequent lightning. If you hear thunder and see lightning you need to head inside a sturdy building until the storm passes. Storm motion will be from west to east. The storms will taper off by sunset with partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the evening into Monday morning. Temperatures tonight will stay warm and they’ll only drop into the mid-70s.

There will be the chance for a few showers and storms on Monday, but the coverage will be a bit lower compared to this weekend. Skies will be partly sunny for Monday with afternoon highs reaching the middle to upper 90s.

The rain chances ramp up some for the middle of the week. The sea breeze collisions will generate a wider coverage of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The higher rain chances will draw temperatures back closer to average. It will still be hot, but not as toasty as the past week. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s with overnight lows staying warm. Temperatures will continue to only drop into the low to mid-70s for most of the week.

The rain chances will be at about 30 to 40 percent for Thursday and Friday. The coverage of rain will then ramp up for the upcoming weekend. It looks like our rainy season setup will start this week. Highs will be in the low 90s next weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s during the morning hours.

Tropical Update

A low pressure system located over the southern Bay of Campeche is producing a cluster of shower and thunderstorms. The area of disturbed weather will continue to move to the west-northwest toward Mexico. It could become tropical before impacting Mexico’s coast this week. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today. There is a medium chance of development over the next 48 hours to five days. The next name on the 2019 Atlantic tropical name list is Barry.

Hurricane season officially begins next Saturday, June 1 and runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Forecast

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of showers. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be very poor with a small easterly swell. The rip current threat will be moderate. Ocean water temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

