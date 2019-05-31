ORLANDO, Fla. — More hot weather is up ahead for Central Florida on Friday.

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 90s inland under mainly sunny skies to start. Widely scattered showers and storms will flare up across the interior before fading with the loss of daytime heating.

Once those subside, expect decreasing clouds as temperatures remain mild overnight, in the low to mid-70s.

Similar weather is in store for Saturday highs in the mid-90s paired with afternoon storms.

We dry out slightly again on Sunday and Monday, dropping rain chances back each day before we trend back toward seeing afternoon storms again by the middle of next week.

Beach and Surf Forecast

It will be a decent boating day with seas around 2 to 3 feet.

An isolated shower or storm is possible during Friday afternoon, especially for those boating on the inland lakes. In the surf zone, water temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees.

Those using a surfboard can anticipate a small east swell, along with an elevated risk of rip currents.

