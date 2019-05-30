ORLANDO, Fla. — A hot and dry afternoon is up ahead again for Central Florida.

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 90s inland under mainly sunny skies. Coastal areas will be closer to 90 degrees with an onshore wind developing in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows in the low to mid-70s. Similar weather is in store on Friday with highs in the mid-90s; a few spots will even reach the upper 90s inland.

Things will start to change a bit on Saturday when the ridge of high pressure starts to slip away, enabling more moisture to return, fueling afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances are expected to stay low into the start of next week.

Beach and Surf Forecast

It will be a decent boating day with seas around 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, water temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees.

Those using a surfboard can anticipate a small northeast swell, along with an elevated risk of rip currents.

