KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The temperatures have been high in Central Florida and with not much relief in sight, the effects are beginning to show.

Central Florida power companies broke usage records earlier than normal this year

Residents encouraged to keep thermostats at 78 degrees

One power company, Kissimmee Utilities Authority (KUA), set a usage record this week.

It was broken on Tuesday and beats the previous record that was set last August. As of 5:13 p.m., the authority recorded usages at 380.8 megawatts, compared to the previous record set in August 8, 2018, at 374.5 megawatts.

"As far as records they are typically broken in August and September so having something early in the season is unusual," said KUA spokesperson Chris Gent.

Orlando Utilities Commission also broke a record in St. Cloud on Tuesday.

"Air conditioners working to cool homes and offices pushed demand by OUC’s St. Cloud customers to 197 megawatts, up from 195 MW on Monday, May 27," stated the company in a news release .

Osceola County resident Christina Rodriguez said when she is home she is cranking the air conditioning.

"We keep at it 70 at all times, but it still gets hot," said Rodriguez.

Electric bills can add up with the current high temperatures. Some simple tips from KUA in order to reduce usage are to try to keep thermostats at 78, close your blinds, and use your ceiling fans.