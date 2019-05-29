June is upon us, which means Hurricane Season is here too.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

In Orlando, June is the wettest month of the year normally (7.58”). Meanwhile, June is the 3rd wettest month of the year in Melbourne (6.71”), 2nd in Daytona (5.83”) along with July and in Sanford it is the 2nd rainiest month of the year (7.21”).

The average high temperature goes from 90 degrees at the start of June to 91 degrees on June 8th. It stays at 91 degrees through the end of June.

The warmest June on record for Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Sanford was 1998. This is the year Orlando hit 100° or hotter 5 times.

Here’s a breakdown of the wettest, driest, warmest and coolest Junes on record for Orlando, Sanford, Melbourne and Daytona Beach.

ORLANDO

TOP 5 WETTEST

1.) 1968 > 18.28”

2.) 2005 > 17.39”

3.) 1939 > 15.64”

4.) 1974 > 15.28”

5.) 1910 > 15.25”

TOP 5 DRIEST

1.) 1931 > 0.88”

2.) 1898 > 1.13”

3.) 1998 > 1.58”

4.) 1915 > 1.91”

5.) 1948 > 1.97”

TOP 5 WARMEST

1.) 1998 > 96.5°

2.) 1927 > 95.8°

3.) 1924 > 95.2°

4.) 1950 > 94.3°

5.) 1948 > 94.0°

1914 > 94.0°

TOP 5 COOLEST

1.) 1930 > 82.4°

2.) 1966 > 85.7°

3.) 1968 > 86.9°

4.) 1901 > 87.1°

5.) 2005 > 87.3°

1900 > 87.3°

MELBOURNE

TOP 5 WETTEST

1.) 1966 > 15.98”

2.) 1947 > 13.45”

3.) 1992 > 12.30”

4.) 2005 > 11.37”

5.) 1994 > 11.17”

TOP 5 DRIEST

1.) 1998 > 0.16”

2.) 1993 > 1.30”

3.) 1950 > 1.44”

4.) 1981 > 1.53”

5.) 1952 > 1.64”

TOP 5 WARMEST

1.) 1998 > 85.0°

2.) 2010 > 83.0°

3.) 2018 > 82.4°

4.) 2017 > 82.1°

2009 > 82.1°

5.) 2016 > 81.8°

1980 > 81.8°

TOP 5 COOLEST

1.) 1966 > 76.9°

2.) 1976 > 77.2°

3.) 1967 > 77.6°

4.) 1965 > 77.7°

5.) 1970 > 77.8°

DAYTONA BEACH

TOP 5 WETTEST

1.) 1930 > 15.44”

2.) 1966 > 15.19”

3.) 1968 > 14.38”

4.) 1934 > 13.85”

5.) 2005 > 13.67”

TOP 5 DRIEST

1.) 1931 > 0.54”

2.) 1998 > 0.83”

3.) 1981 > 1.03”

4.) 1977 > 1.15”

5.) 1952 > 1.35”

TOP 5 WARMEST

1.) 1998 > 84.5°

2.) 2010 > 82.3°

1977 > 82.3°

3.) 1981 > 82.0°

4.) 1985 > 81.7°

5.) 2016 > 81.5°

2009 > 81.5°

1944 > 81.5°

TOP 5 COOLEST

1.) 1926 > 75.9°

2.) 1984 > 76.2°

1938 > 76.2°

3.) 1961 > 76.8°

4.) 1983 > 77.0°

5.) 1960 > 77.1°

1940 > 77.1°

SANFORD

TOP 5 WETTEST

1.) 2002 > 20.62”

2.) 1974 > 17.93”

3.) 1968 > 17.31”

4.) 1996 > 13.94”

5.) 2005 > 12.53”

TOP 5 DRIEST

1.) 1969 > 0.95”

2.) 1987 > 1.18”

3.) 1984 > 1.96”

4.) 1993 > 2.66”

5.) 1973 > 2.68”

TOP 5 WARMEST

1.) 1998 > 85.1°

2.) 2010 > 84.3°

3.) 2004 > 83.9°

4.) 2009 > 83.5°

5.) 2016 > 83.4°

TOP 5 COOLEST

1.) 1984 > 77.4°

1966 > 77.4°

2.) 1988 > 77.5°

3.) 1976 > 77.6°

4.) 1965 > 78.4°

5.) 1960 > 78.5°

**Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne**