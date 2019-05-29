ORLANDO, Fla. — Spectrum News 13 was proud to award seven Central Florida high school seniors with $1,000 Wednesday night as a part of our Project Weather Scholarship contest.

The contest awards high school seniors in public, private, or parochial schoolswho excel in science. It’s a part of our commitment to educating children about science and weather.

The students joined Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick, Meteorologist Mallory Nicholls, and Anchor Tammie Fields in Spectrum News 13’s Weather Center, where the seniors were presented with a $1,000 check for their scholarship win.

The 2019-20 Project Scholarship recipients: