ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA's forecast for this year's Atlantic Hurricane Season is near-normal, and very similar to last year.
- NOAA prediction includes up to 8 hurricanes
- Average season has 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes
In its annual forecast Thursday, NOAA predicted:
- 9-15 named storms
- 4-8 hurricanes
- 2-4 major hurricanes
An average season has 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.
The NOAA forecast is very similar to the one for 2018, which predicted a 70 percent likelihood of 10 to 16 named storms, of which five to nine may become hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.
Spectrum News meteorologist Maureen McCann says the El Nino pattern is expected to persist. The good news is that creates a hostile environment for storms to develop.
"It is important to remember that the outlook covers the entire Atlantic Basin, not just the Gulf of Mexico or the nearby Atlantic waters," McCann said. "Regardless of the forecast numbers, Central Floridians are encouraged to prepare accordingly. It only takes one storm for it to be a busy season where you live."