WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Third-generation grape farmer Fred Johnson, owner of the winery that bears his family's name in Westfield, was out checking the vines as bud break 2023 continues, a time when they start to bloom, under the proper weather conditions.

"We're looking at this year's growth," said Johnson.

What You Need To Know The 2023 bud break continues as wineries embark on a new season



Frost damaged vines in the Finger Lakes while on the same day, dry conditions further west helped buds thrive



The next weather worry for farmers comes in late summer, early fall

Johnson says buds broke early, in late March and early April, given unseasonably high temperatures.

In mid-May, those ideal warm and dry conditions continued, while just down the Thruway in the Finger Lakes, widespread frost damaged a number of vineyards and killed the buds.

"My heart goes out to the guys in the Finger Lakes. You don't wish that on anybody. We were lucky this time," said Johnson.

Johnson and crew check the vines for disease, resurrect old ones and plant new ones.

With 35 miles of hose working as an irrigation system, Johnson says the dry weather of late actually has more of an impact on future crops.

"The potential crop for next year is determined when they flower this year. So, if they're under stress, in the middle of June this year, they will have fewer viable berries a year later," said Johnson.

"The night in question, freeze warnings for all of the Finger Lakes," said Spectrum News 1 meteorologist Kaylee Wendt.

Wendt took us back to mid-May to explain how the elevation of the regions brings different weather patterns.

"Westfield is close to a lake, we stay slightly warmer in the spring. Well, areas further east in the Finger Lakes are in valleys and they stay much colder," said Wendt.

Wendt says the weather has a significant impact on crops, as extreme conditions can vary dramatically across the state.

"I think these farmers are really going to have to start to take a look at ways they can combat these huge temperature swings. When you have these frost and freezes, they attack the bud and then that's it for the season," said Wendt.

Like what happened in the Finger Lakes, which Johnson says will impact the consumer.

"There's going to be a shortage, and means, all things being equal, prices are going to go up, or things are going to be out of stock," he said.

Johnson will keep his eye on the sky as the next weather challenge comes in late summer.

"How wet and, or not it is, in August, September. If it's cool and drizzly, cool and drizzly, winemakers got a bigger challenge in making good wines," he said.

Harvest season is expected to start in late September.

Johnson Estate Winery, one of the oldest in the state, has 110 acres of grapes and produces 13 different varieties. It is one of more than 470 active wineries in the state and contributes to the more than $6.5 billion in direct economic activity generated by the industry.