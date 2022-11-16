The New York State Department of Transportation is hiring plow drivers and salt truck drivers to keep roads clear and traffic moving. Demand for these drivers is high.

The DOT is urging anyone with a commercial driver's license, or CDL, to apply. For those interested who do not have a CDL, the state will help you get one.

Shifts run 12 hours.

"Make sure our kids can get to school, we can get to the grocery store, businesses can get their goods to and from [the] market, customers can come in and out of shops; it's really the name of the game," said Joe Leathersich, NYSDOT. "There's weather in the forecast, as folks are aware, and this is prime time for our crews."

The DOT is reminding all drivers to slow down when traveling near plows and salt trucks. The women and men driving them travel slowly to keep others safe and effectively move the snow off of roads.