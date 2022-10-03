HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Chris Arrowood is the heart of Owl Produce Market in Canton, North Carolina. It isn’t just a passion for produce, it’s a connection to his family history that drives the business.

“I wouldn’t change the name,” Arrowood said. “Grandpa named it 'The Owl.'”

The market has stood on the outskirts of Canton since Arrowood's grandfather created it. Arrowood views the market, and what the locals refer to as "Owl’s Place," as a landmark in Haywood County.

As Ian approached the area, Arrowood prayed that his shop would survive any weather impacts.

His fear stemmed from an experience he had following Tropical Storm Fred in 2021. Around a year ago, Owl Produce Market was almost completely destroyed.

“I sat around across the road, and I watched 10 years of hard work get washed away,” Arrowood said.

It wasn’t just fresh fruits and vegetables he lost, it was pieces of his family’s legacy.

“I lost the original counters, I lost the original booths,” Arrowood said. “We just couldn’t save them.”

They weren’t just booths his grandfather owned, they were ones he made.

The pieces Arrowood has been able to pick up have been fueled by customers’ support.

“We lost mostly everything, but thanks to our customers, they did everything,” Arrowood said.

After many valuable and meaningful parts of his shop were washed away with Fred, he felt a lot of emotions as Ian came closer to the mountains.

“It was rough. We sure did not want a repeat of this,” Arrowood said.

While he’s grateful the market is still standing, he still mourns as he sees communities across the region struggle after severe impacts by the storm.

“Seeing the videos last night of Florida and stuff, and looking back at what happened here a little over a year ago, really touched home with me,” Arrowood said. “It's devastating down there. They are devastated.”