MONROE, N.C. — The snow has melted in several regions across North Carolina, but the salt residue is still left behind.

The salt is in North Carolina, and drivers are ready to clean it off. Gavin Jenkins has been busy at work making that possible. He said they've had steady customers the last two weekends.

"It tends to be our busiest time of year," Jenkins said.

His work can be tough during the heat and cold, but he would rather be outside than in an office.

"I always believed a desk job wasn't for me," Jenkins said. "It gets really cold or hot, but it all comes with the job."

In addition to washing, they also vacuum and wipe down the cars. Driver Marvin Maye was excited to wipe off the filth.

"It was really nasty, dirty and I wanted to get it cleaned before I went to church this morning," Maye said.

It isn't just for looks. Jenkins said salt buildup on a car can lead to mechanical issues down the road.

"As you are driving, it kicks up underneath the car," Jenkins said. "It can cause major rust damage overtime."

Jenkins reminds drivers to clean the undercarriage if they decide to hand wash their car. That is where salt often collects.