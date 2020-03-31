CENTRAL FLORIDA — During this difficult time Spectrum News wants to help children continue to learn in a fun way.

We are launching Project Weather School to help children learn about weather directly from our Spectrum News Meteorologist Nick Merianos.

Every Wednesday at 1 p.m., Nick Merianos will host a Facebook live and cover a weather topic. We encourage students to watch and take part in the Facebook live. They can also take our Project Weather School Quiz on our website to test their knowledge.

How to watch Project Weather School

There are two ways you can take part: