ORLANDO, Fla. — Flooding is a hazard we can face any time of year in Central Florida. It is a great concern because each year, flooding is one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States (along with heat).

Most of those fatalities occur in vehicles; therefore, they could be avoided with better decision-making.

You never want to drive through water when you don't know how deep it is. It only takes 6 inches of water to knock a person to their feet.

One foot of water can float or carry away a car or SUV, and 18 inches of water can take away even larger vehicles.

Some terms that we use during Weather on the Ones during flood events are flood watches and warnings. A flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. A flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring, and you should seek shelter in higher ground.

Before a flood event, there are some things you can do to keep you and your family safe:

Determine if you are in a floodplain;

Talk to your insurance agent about flood insurance;

Keep nearby storm drains clear of debris so water can flow freely;

And charge electronics in the event of a power outage.