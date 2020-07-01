ORLANDO, Fla. — While we might all be celebrating Independence Day differently this year as the weather is expected to remain the same. For that trip to the beach or the afternoon cookout you may have planned, we want you to be prepared for the hot temperatures this holiday historically holds.

The month of July in Central Florida is typically hot, with an average high temperature for the 4th of July at 91 degrees. For the past five years, however, the average is closer to 93 degrees. With the only exception being the year 2018, we’ve seen above average temperatures the majority of the time.

No out of the ordinary weather will impact our 2020’s July 4th holiday with temperatures forecast to reach the low to mid 90s. As I am sure many of you who have spent any time outside in the heat this past week will agree, this will actually be an improvement from the last week where we’ve seen close to record-breaking highs each day.

Even though 90 degree temperatures are hot, we’ll stay away from the holiday record of 98 degrees set back in 1936. The coolest 4th of July on record was in 1986 with a high temperature of 84 degrees. We’re not going to break that record either! We’ll be tucked somewhere in the middle.

Historically, this holiday also holds the chance for rain in Central Florida. The past four years have recorded measurable rainfall with the highest amount being over three quarters of an inch in 2017. The record rainfall for Orlando on July 4th is 1.38 inches set back in 1996.

Now this is not a big surprise being in wet season and all, but may damper some outdoor plans. This weekend we’ll see an increase in shower and storm activity, so make sure you have way to quickly take cover!

Even though we do have a decent chance for rain this weekend, be mindful of fireworks. We’re still in a deficit for rainfall this year, so a rogue firework could create a big problem! Have a happy and safe holiday!