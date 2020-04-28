ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re feeling down, look to the sun.

Mental health counselor says sunlight has positive effects

Living in the Sunshine State has its perks, especially during a pandemic. We’ve all been staying socially distant for almost two months without our usual methods of entertainment. This may be causing you to feel a bit bummed out.

This is where the weather comes in! While sunshine can’t completely fix the problem, as medical experts say that heat and sunlight will not fight off the coronavirus, soaking up some of that Vitamin D may help just a bit.

Licensed mental health counselor Shantala Boss says that sunlight does have a positive effect on our mood and energy levels due to increasing mood boosting transmitters in our brain.

If you’ve ever lived in colder climates, you may have heard of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). It’s a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons.

SAD typically occurs in the winter months when you’re not going outside as much and there’s a shorter amount of daylight. With the Safer-At-Home mandate we’ve been under, you may have kicked off a SAD reaction by staying inside more and not exerting as much energy.

Doctors suggest getting 15 to 30 minutes of sunlight a few times a week. Just don’t forget the sunscreen when you do!

Boss says that not only will sunshine reduce feelings of depression, but may indirectly help to lower anxiety as well. When you make it a point to go outside, you’re likely exerting more energy through exercise or outdoor tasks that help to diminish anxiety.

If you remain cooped up inside for too long without a healthy way of burning off energy, it can lead to higher levels of anxiety.

So while we may not be able to meet up with our friends, go to the theme parks, or even be taught in a classroom, there are small ways to make you feel better in the meantime.

We’ll get back to all the things that gave us joy before at some point, but for now, just step outside and look to the sun.