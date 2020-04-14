ORLANDO, Fla. — About a year ago, we had El Niño conditions in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This generally brings more rain and severe weather to Florida during the winter and spring months.

Last year, we had an active winter and spring season of severe weather. This brought nearly 13.32 inches of rain from December through this point of April.

This year we have only seen a little more than 7.5 inches during the same time period. That is more than 4.5 inches drier than normal meanwhile we had a surplus of about an inch of rain along with very little in the way of drought conditions last spring.

El Niño conditions in the eastern Pacific generally lead to a more active branch of the southern jet stream. The jet stream is a channel of wind aloft, around 30,000 feet. It steers the storms systems from west to east across the country.

Generally, when the southern branch becomes more active, the southwestern U.S. along with parts of the Southeastern U.S. see a more active storm pattern. This hasn't been the case this year. So what has changed?

Well, we are no longer seeing El Niño conditions in the eastern Pacific. These conditions faded a long time ago. In fact, it was last summer when El Niño conditions faded and it allowed us to have a more active hurricane season during the most active months of August, September and October.

Now, conditions are considered to be in a neutral phase of ENSO (More on the basic of ENSO can be found here .). This condition can have varying impacts on our local weather, but this year we have seen less cold fronts being able to break into Central Florida that provide us with the rain we need during the dry season and the lack of cool temperatures. This winter season was one of the warmest on record and now we are in a hot spring with highs routinely close to records and in the 90s for Central Florida.

The conditions we are seeing between ENSO neutral and the hot temperatures we have had over the past several months could spell for an active hurricane season. Ocean temperatures are much warmer than average in both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic.

Hurricanes need warm ocean temps to help fuel their development. ENSO neutral can also mean that there is a lack of wind shear (the changing of wind with height through the atmosphere). Wind shear is a good thing to have in hurricane season because these strong winds help tear tropical systems apart and keeps them from being able to develop structurally.

El Niño generally provides the atmosphere with the dynamics to keep the wind shear strong and this can sometimes keeps tropical activity at a minimum.

Neutral, and especially La Niña conditions, can have the opposite impact. La Niña conditions can sometimes lead to a more active tropical season than normal and it looks like there are early hints a La Niña could develop by this Fall around the same time hurricane season reaches its climatological peak.

It is still too early to tell how the neutral conditions and if a La Nña will even develop just yet. If you've lived in Florida for any length of time or along a coastline prone to tropical systems, you know it only takes one storm to make it an active hurricane season.