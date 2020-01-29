ORLANDO, Fla. — Our meteorologists at Spectrum News 13 have earned a degree in meteorology but are continually working to improve their knowledge of weather and how to better present this information on television.

A symbol of their commitment appears on-screen during each Weather on the One's, with seals of approval awarded by both the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and the National Weather Association (NWA).

Every meteorologist at News 13 holds both the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation from the AMS and Television Seal of Approval from the NWA. The Weather Experts are the only team in the entire United States certified by both organizations.

In order to earn the CBM, a meteorologist must first meet educational requirements to apply: a bachelor's degree in meteorology or equivalent area of study from an accredited college or university.

Applicants must pass a rigorous closed-book exam, then have their on-air work reviewed by panelists from the AMS Board on Broadcast Meteorology to assess graphical content, explanation, and presentation skills. In addition, meteorologists must keep up with continuing education to earn professional development points to maintain their certification.

The AMS began certifying television weathercasters in 1957 with the original "AMS Television Seal of Approval." This seal did not have a written test or academic requirements. The program was discontinued in 2008 after awarding 1,858 seals. As a way to raise professional standards, the CBM program launched in 2005.

Active since 1975, the National Weather Association strives to connect operational meteorologists in pursuit of excellence in weather forecasting, communication, and service. To earn the NWA Seal of Approval, a meteorologist must be a full time on-air weathercaster for no less than two years.

Applicants must pass a rigorous closed-book exam, then have their on-air work reviewed by panelists from the NWA Board on Broadcast Meteorology to assess areas such as communication skills, use of graphics, and meteorological competency. Like the CBM, meteorologists must keep up with continuing education to earn professional development points to maintain certification.

Our entire team is dedicated to the membership of these organizations. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick was recently elected to serve a term on the NWA's Board of Directors, a nationally recognized position, and has also been named to the NWA's Broadcast Board. He was the co-chair for the 2018 NWA Annual Meeting in St. Louis with 575 meteorologists from around the country in attendance.

Certified Meteorologist Maureen McCann is serving as the AMS Commissioner on Professional Affairs, overseeing the boards and committees dedicated to professional development including the certification programs.

Certified meteorologist Chris Gilson holds a position on the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology, and certified meteorologist Mallory Nicholls is serving on the AMS Committee on Emergency Management.

Each of the Weather Experts enjoy getting into our community to share their love of weather with schools and a variety of groups. A new way we are interacting with classrooms across Central Florida is through the new "Weather Wednesday" program.

Teachers can sign up to participate in a Skype session with a Spectrum News 13 meteorologist on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. For more information and to sign up for a session, please call 407-513-1300.

Next time you watch Weather on the Ones, take note of the bottom of the screen and know the CBM and NWA seals represent the highest quality weathercast and an ongoing commitment to professional development and community education.

