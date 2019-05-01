ORLANDO, Fla. — April finished warmer and drier than average for most of central Florida.
- April was one of the top 20 warmest for Melbourne
- Orlando, Daytona Beach, Sanford about 2 degrees warmer than normal
- Read more of Spectrum News 13's Weather Blog
The only spot to pick up more rain than normal was Daytona Beach. Daytona picked up the most rain with a total of 3.71 inches for the month. That is more than 1.5 inches above average.
Melbourne had a monthly average temperature that was 3 degrees warmer than the normal. This April will go down as one of the top 20 warmest on record in Melbourne.
Orlando, Daytona Beach and Sanford all finished with a monthly average temperature about 2 degrees warmer than normal.
Here is a detailed breakdown of April's rainfall for Orlando, Daytona Beach, Sanford and Melbourne:
Orlando
- 2019 Total: 1.47"
- Average: 2.68"
- Departure: -1.21"
Daytona Beach
- 2019 Total: 3.71"
- Average: 2.18"
- Departure: +1.53"
Melbourne
- 2019 Total: 1.66"
- Average: 2.13"
- Departure: -0.47"
Sanford
- 2019 Total: 2.23"
- Average: 2.45"
- Departure: -0.22"
Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne.