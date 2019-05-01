ORLANDO, Fla. — April finished warmer and drier than average for most of central Florida.

April was one of the top 20 warmest for Melbourne

Orlando, Daytona Beach, Sanford about 2 degrees warmer than normal

The only spot to pick up more rain than normal was Daytona Beach. Daytona picked up the most rain with a total of 3.71 inches for the month. That is more than 1.5 inches above average.

Melbourne had a monthly average temperature that was 3 degrees warmer than the normal. This April will go down as one of the top 20 warmest on record in Melbourne.

Orlando, Daytona Beach and Sanford all finished with a monthly average temperature about 2 degrees warmer than normal.

Here is a detailed breakdown of April's rainfall for Orlando, Daytona Beach, Sanford and Melbourne:

Orlando

2019 Total: 1.47"

Average: 2.68"

Departure: -1.21"

Daytona Beach

2019 Total: 3.71"

Average: 2.18"

Departure: +1.53"

Melbourne

2019 Total: 1.66"

Average: 2.13"

Departure: -0.47"

Sanford

2019 Total: 2.23"

Average: 2.45"

Departure: -0.22"

Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne.