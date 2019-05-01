ORLANDO, Fla. — April finished warmer and drier than average for most of central Florida.

  • April was one of the top 20 warmest for Melbourne
  • Orlando, Daytona Beach, Sanford about 2 degrees warmer than normal
The only spot to pick up more rain than normal was Daytona Beach. Daytona picked up the most rain with a total of 3.71 inches for the month. That is more than 1.5 inches above average.

Melbourne had a monthly average temperature that was 3 degrees warmer than the normal. This April will go down as one of the top 20 warmest on record in Melbourne.

Orlando, Daytona Beach and Sanford all finished with a monthly average temperature about 2 degrees warmer than normal.

 

 

Here is a detailed breakdown of April's rainfall for Orlando, Daytona Beach, Sanford and Melbourne:

Orlando

  • 2019 Total: 1.47"
  • Average: 2.68"
  • Departure: -1.21"

Daytona Beach

  • 2019 Total: 3.71"
  • Average: 2.18"
  • Departure: +1.53"

Melbourne

  • 2019 Total: 1.66"
  • Average: 2.13"
  • Departure: -0.47"

Sanford

  • 2019 Total: 2.23"
  • Average: 2.45"
  • Departure: -0.22"

Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne.