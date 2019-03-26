ORLANDO, Fla. — We have had our fair share of cool snaps this March after coming off an abnormally warm February.

Take a look at the breakdown of averages

MORE: Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts Blog

So you may be wondering when we typically feel the last of the cooler temperatures and when the heat starts to build.

Climatologically, it is during the end of March and the middle of April when we start to see the chillier temperatures fade and the hotter temperatures return.

Here is a detailed temperature breakdown for Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne and Sanford of the average last day with a morning temperature below 50 degrees and afternoon temperatures below 70 degrees.

Plus, when the average first 90 degree day is for each spot.

AVERAGE LAST DAY WITH TEMPS BELOW 50°

ORLANDO

Earliest last: March 1, 1908

Average: April 9

Latest last: May 15, 1917

DAYTONA BEACH

Earliest last: March 6, 2002

Average: April 13

Latest last: May 18, 1940

MELBOURNE

Earliest last: February 4, 1948

Average: April 6

Latest last: May 9, 1992

SANFORD

Earliest last: March 6, 2002

Average: April 14

Latest last: May 14, 1960

AVERAGE LAST DAY WITH TEMPS BELOW 70°

ORLANDO

Earliest last: February 9, 2000

Average: March 28

Latest last: May 9, 1928

DAYTONA BEACH

Earliest last: February 26, 2012

Average: April 6

Latest last: May 27, 1972

MELBOURNE

Earliest last: February 10, 1945

Average: March 27

Latest last: April 28, 1992

SANFORD

Earliest last: February 26, 2012

Average: March 29

Latest last: May 8, 1992

AVERAGE FIRST 90° DAY

ORLANDO

Earliest first: February 15, 1935

Average: April 9

Latest first: June 2, 1931

DAYTONA BEACH

Earliest first: January 15, 1937

Average: April 24

Latest first: June 30, 1976

MELBOURNE

Earliest first: February 11, 1939

Average: April 8

Latest first: June 14, 1987

SANFORD

Earliest first: March 3, 2001

Average: April 12

Latest first: May 25, 1992

**Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne**