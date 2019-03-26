ORLANDO, Fla. — We have had our fair share of cool snaps this March after coming off an abnormally warm February.
So you may be wondering when we typically feel the last of the cooler temperatures and when the heat starts to build.
Climatologically, it is during the end of March and the middle of April when we start to see the chillier temperatures fade and the hotter temperatures return.
Here is a detailed temperature breakdown for Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne and Sanford of the average last day with a morning temperature below 50 degrees and afternoon temperatures below 70 degrees.
Plus, when the average first 90 degree day is for each spot.
AVERAGE LAST DAY WITH TEMPS BELOW 50°
ORLANDO
Earliest last: March 1, 1908
Average: April 9
Latest last: May 15, 1917
DAYTONA BEACH
Earliest last: March 6, 2002
Average: April 13
Latest last: May 18, 1940
MELBOURNE
Earliest last: February 4, 1948
Average: April 6
Latest last: May 9, 1992
SANFORD
Earliest last: March 6, 2002
Average: April 14
Latest last: May 14, 1960
AVERAGE LAST DAY WITH TEMPS BELOW 70°
ORLANDO
Earliest last: February 9, 2000
Average: March 28
Latest last: May 9, 1928
DAYTONA BEACH
Earliest last: February 26, 2012
Average: April 6
Latest last: May 27, 1972
MELBOURNE
Earliest last: February 10, 1945
Average: March 27
Latest last: April 28, 1992
SANFORD
Earliest last: February 26, 2012
Average: March 29
Latest last: May 8, 1992
AVERAGE FIRST 90° DAY
ORLANDO
Earliest first: February 15, 1935
Average: April 9
Latest first: June 2, 1931
DAYTONA BEACH
Earliest first: January 15, 1937
Average: April 24
Latest first: June 30, 1976
MELBOURNE
Earliest first: February 11, 1939
Average: April 8
Latest first: June 14, 1987
SANFORD
Earliest first: March 3, 2001
Average: April 12
Latest first: May 25, 1992
**Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne**