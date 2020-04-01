SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Staff at the Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County say they still do not have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) or supplies to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings has now sent a letter to federal officials demanding answers.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General William Barr and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Demings wants those answers by April 7.

The big question, how is the Bureau of Prisons is protecting staff and inmates from COVID-19? It has been a concern for them .

Demings shared her concerns, “Do they have the proper equipment that they need and if so, what is the process to distributing that? How often are they required to use it over and over again like unfortunately some healthcare professionals have to do? We want to know what protocols have been set in place.”

Demings sent the letter after speaking with Jose Rojas, the Southeast Regional vice president for the Council of Prison Locals.

Rojas says staff are reporting PPE shortages and inconsistent COVID-19 protocol at the Sumter County complex.

This is the same facility that had a Legionnaire’s outbreak in January , an upper respiratory illness with similar symptoms to COVID-19.

Rojas explains, “It’s dire. It’s life and death. It really is when you see the numbers out there. So that’s why it’s so important for us to get the proper PPE.”

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Bureau of Prison officials have ordered all prisons to be on lockdown starting Wednesday.

In a statement, a BOP spokesman responded to a Spectrum News 13 request about Demings letter.

“We are fully cognizant that social distancing is a challenge in a secure confinement setting,” the statement said, adding, “To be clear, the risk to inmates is from external entities and BOP staff.”

That is why Rojas and Demings believe providing staff with enough PPE is critical.

Demings says, “This is all about protecting the men and women who have to be on duty and on post because of the mission they have.”

The BOP spokesman claims there is an ample supply of PPE ready to be moved to any facility as needed.

As of Wednesday morning, 29 inmates and 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 within the U.S. prison system.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Florida prisons.​