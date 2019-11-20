ORLANDO, Fla. — A new investigative report regarding embattled professional guardian Rebecca Fierle was released early Wednesday.

Investigation launched in October after private investigator raised concerns

In 2008, Rebecca Fierle was appointed guardian of investigator's mother

Inspector General ultimately didn't find inappropriate action by Fierle

This report comes from the Office of the Inspector General in the Seminole County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Office .

According to the 11-page report, the investigation was launched after private investigator Angela Woodhull contacted Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, in October about complaints she had regarding Fierle.

In spring 2008, Fierle was appointed to become guardian of Woodhull’s mother. That’s when Fierle cleared out her mother’s bank accounts and applied for Medicaid even though she didn’t qualify, Woodhull says.

The Inspector General’s report looked into 16 complaints about Fierle: Four of those 16 issues were ruled unfounded, 11 were unsubstantiated, and one was substantiated.

According to the 11-page report, the IG’s office did not find inappropriate action by Fierle but did determine she billed for sending a fax to an attorney who was not on record.

The findings of this most recent report are expected to be turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement .

The Spectrum News 13 Watchdog team reached out to Woodhull on Wednesday, who said she was not happy with the IG's findings.

Fierle has been the subject of investigations led by the Orange County Comptroller’s Office, the state Office of Public and Professional Guardians, and FDLE.

