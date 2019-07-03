ORLANDO, Fla. — A year later and still no resolution, drivers are still getting SunPass toll charges that they didn’t make.

Despite having the SunPass vendor Conduent pay more penalties, some customers are still fighting to get these erroneous bills cleared.

Over the last few months, the Spectrum News Watchdog team has spoken to drivers who have gone toe-to-toe with SunPass with hopes of stopping errant toll-by-plate bills.

While some had no luck, Janice Sorrentino, who got an errant bill for “a buck fifty” back in February, did not back down.

“I emailed them, I got back an email saying 'we will contact you within two days,' but then I got another one back saying there were so many emails they were delayed, so I would get an answer eventually,” Sorrentino said.

The vehicle captured on Toll-by-Plate cameras was not her car, but the plate used to belong to her back in 2014. She says it took numerous phone calls, a trip to her county tax collector's office, and sending a letter to SunPass to get a response three months after she got the initial bill.

“Thank you for contacting us, we are in receipt of your dispute and violation of invoice and it has been dismissed. No further action is required, we do apologize for the inconvenience,” Janice Sorrentino said.

While Janice’s issue was resolved, there are still others waiting for answers. We reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation. Skirting the issue, they sent us an email encouraging drivers to sign up for SunPass accounts to save money on invoices. That email went on to encourage those with concerns to reach out by calling or sending an email.

In June, FDOT tacked on an additional $3.7 million in performance penalties for SunPass vendor Conduent. Penalties in total are now about $8.3 million to date.

Janice says fines are not enough. She’s urging state leaders to do more to see that SunPass issues are corrected.

“It is some kind of a problem between motor vehicles and FDOT, and I don’t know what the problem is and whose problem it is. It needs to be solved,” Sorrentino said.

According to the state transportation secretary, Gov. DeSantis directed the issues with SunPass be addressed “to ensure solid customer service for our citizens.”

In March, the governor suspended administrative fees and penalties. They have now all been reinstated.

If customers have any questions, they can access the SunPass FAQ section on the SunPass website.

Also, customers can call 1(888) TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).