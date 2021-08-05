PORTLAND -- More than anyone else, perhaps, Alan Pugsley could be crowned the founder of Portland’s craft brewing renaissance. Some even call him the “Johnny Appleseed” of Maine beer.

For Part 1 of this story check out Craft Beer in Vacationland: Prohibition to Pints

By his own reckoning, Pugsley has helped start about 100 breweries around the world, but his stateside career began when Maine native David Geary summoned Pugsley to leave his native England and brew English style ale in the United States.

The most important thing Pugsley packed in his suitcase? Two vials of freeze-dried yeast starter. The building blocks of his creations in England — plus water from Lake Sebago — would soon usher in a new era of American beers.

“Yeah, it's quite something,” Pugsley says in something of an understatement.

In 1983, Geary and Puglsey launched the Geary Brewing Company, the first brewery to open east of the Mississippi River since Prohibition ended. Over time, locals developed a taste for the ale, and Geary’s lobster logo spread across the state.

Today, the tanks still hold the offspring of that same yeast, although the ownership has changed. In 2017, Geary sold his namesake company to Robin Lapoint and her husband.

She’s one of a growing group of women who are heading companies in a traditionally male industry.

“There are several women involved in brewing here in the state of Maine, and they have a close connection,” Lapoint said. “I think there's a lot of room for the female perspective and creativity.”

Today, not only is Geary Brewing thriving, the block where it took root in Maine has incubated half a dozen breweries. Recipes, meanwhile, are not always what you could drink a generation ago: Pick Me Blueberry Lager and Razzle Dazzle are some of the more unorthodox beverage choices.

“You can get Maine craft beer in every restaurant, every bar that exists in Maine, even the most kind of down-the-dirt road, low-key local places,” said Sean Sullivan, head of the Maine Brewers’ Guild.

“You can go into any restaurant, you can go to 7-Eleven and you're going to have 30 choices of craft beers,” said Fred Forsley, founder of Shipyard Brewing Company, one of the state’s largest breweries.

All the recent success raises a number of questions about the industry’s sustainability — and about the very nature of the products.

Amid concern that the pandemic increased alcohol dependence and abuse, those in the industry insist drinkers need to set limits.

“This notion of quality over quantity is about moderation,” Sullivan said. “In fact, we have a brewery called moderation.”

Shipyard’s Forsley expects the industry to level off. But with one in five tourists now visiting a brewery in Maine, Sullivan is bullish.

“Maine has the potential to be kind of the Napa Valley of craft beer,” he said.

Whatever the future of craft breweries looks like in Maine, for those in the industry, their true point of pride is poured one glass at a time.

“The happiest I really am is seeing the smiles on somebody's face when we brew the first batch of beer out of the new brewery,” Pugsley said. “Just like the yeast you bring over, that is the key to something. Well, there's a seed for your business and your future. I hope it works. “

