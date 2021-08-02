PORTLAND — After a year of pandemic-induced struggles, there’s little question that Vacationland is back.

From northbound gridlock on the Maine Turnpike to long lines for lobster rolls and tee times, Maine’s tourism economy is booming this summer.

To understand the difference a year can make, look no further than the state’s thriving craft beer industry. Beer is once again flowing from taps across Maine, and with every sip of hoppy suds, a happy message resounds: People are happy to be back in Vacationland.

“Maine's open and we're open for business. And I think it's like somebody turned on the lights,” said Fred Forsley, founder of Shipyard Brewing Company, one of the state’s largest breweries.

More than a year of COVID-19 restrictions dented the bottom line of every brewery in Maine’s crowded craft scene — especially those like Shipyard that rely heavily on in-person sales.

“This season is very critical,” Forsley said during a visit earlier this summer. “It's important for our whole company that we do well into the fall.”

Despite the obstacles faced during COVID-19, there’s been steady growth in Maine’s craft beer industry, with an estimated 100 breweries added in the past five years. In fact, 15 new breweries have opened in the past year despite the challenges of launching a business during a pandemic.

“Most breweries can't make enough beer to meet demand,” said Sean Sullivan, head of the Maine Brewers’ Guild.

The additions could allow the state known as “Vacationland'' to add a new state slogan: Brewery Capital of America.

Thanks to recent growth, Maine now has the highest number of breweries per capita in the country — edging out another New England state known for pints and kegs, Vermont. Maine’s beer industry employs more than 2,000 people, with breweries selling about $150 million in product annually. The industry also feeds the tourism and farming economies.

The home to Maine’s craft beer craze is Portland, a city of about 65,000 and home to 30 craft breweries.

It’s an unexpected twist, given that Portland’s relationship with booze wasn’t always so bubbly.

The birthplace of temperance

“Maine has always embraced alcohol. It's just that it went through an 80-year period where it sort of was conflicted,” says Jamie Rice, director of Collections and Research at the Maine Historical Society.

In the mid-19th century, the maritime community had a thriving alcohol industry, with about 200 places to get a drink in Portland’s peninsula alone.

Then came the temperance movement — a religious-backed campaign that started in the early 1800s aimed at getting people to limit or abstain from alcohol. Attitudes toward alcohol in Portland soured. And as followers gained political power in Maine, crackdowns started on those who wanted to imbibe.

One temperance leader was former Portland mayor Neal Dow, who served during the mid-19th century and whom Rice calls “the Napoleon of temperance.”

In 1851, Dow pioneered the Maine Law, prohibiting the production and sale of alcohol in the state of Maine — except for medical or mechanical purposes.

“It was the first state in the United States to pass such laws,” Rice said. A number of other states quickly followed.

Crackdowns and resistance

The state’s prohibition law drew the ire of many Mainers, especially Catholic immigrants who felt it unfairly targeted them. It even led to the famous 1855 “Rum Riot,” the result apparently of a clerical mistake where Dow didn’t fill out the proper paperwork for confiscated alcohol stored in the basement of City Hall.

Angry locals demanded police seize the alcohol. Dow responded by summoning the militia and ordering it to fire into the crowd. One person was killed.

The event laid bare the pitfalls of the law, but for decades Maine remained dry – with a few leaks. Rum and whiskey runners famously plied the coastline to and from Canada, especially after federal Prohibition was enacted in 1920.

Even after the repeal of federal prohibition in 1933, Maine was slow to return to its pre-temperance ways. Even today, remnants of temperance remain with more than 30 dry towns in the state.

“It is so ironic that now we're pretty much more breweries per capita,” longtime brewer Alan Pugsley said. “So, yeah, we're just catching up for lost time.”

