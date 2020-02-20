SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — This week marks 75 years since the beginning of a key World War II conflict.

WWII Navy veteran, 93, recalls the battle of Iwo Jima

Al Whitesell, a Machinist Mate 3rd Class, watched from USS Nevada

Whitesell said he's humble in light of saving world from tyranny

The bloody battle of Iwo Jima involved more than 100,000 troops, with nearly 7,000 killed.

After three quarters of a century, Navy veteran Al Whitesell's World War II experiences come and go in his mind.

"The memories are a little lost in the fog of the years," Whitesell said.

But at 93 years old, the Satellite Beach resident is still sharp enough to speak about Iwo Jima, when American Marines and the Navy captured the Japanese island and three airfields.

The Machinist Mate 3rd Class watched it all from the deck of the USS Nevada.

"It was a difficult battle taking the beach, but then finally getting up the hill," he recalled.

Whitesell witnessed one of history's unforgettable moments.

"To be standing topside, watching them erect that flag on the top, was exciting," he said.

The veteran also was there for D-Day and many other key battles.

"Up close and personal," said Whitesell's son-in-law Tony Terrien, who is his guardian on Space Coast Honor Flights to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Terrien is also in charge of his memorabilia.

"They were the greatest generation, by far," he said.

The memorabilia includes his original Navy uniform, pictures, and commendations.

But Terrien said like most World War II vets, he's humble in light of saving the world from tyranny.

"Be thankful that they served," Terrien told Spectrum News.

For Whitesell, 75 years is a lifetime ago.

But he's grateful the sacrifices will always be remembered.

"I was grateful for the opportunity that I had," he said.

The battle of Iwo Jima lasted for more than a month, from February 19 to March 26, 1945.