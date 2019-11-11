FLORIDA — Local state lawmakers have filed legislation for veterans so they can gain medical marijuana cards.

They says veterans who deal with pain, PTSD become dependent on opioids

Medical marijuana is a safer treatment option, they say

The idea is to offer recovering veterans an option other than opioids and if this legislation passes, it would be the first medical marijuana discount offered in Florida.

Two Democratic lawmakers, State Sen. Janet Cruz and state rep. Adam Hattersley, teamed up to file this legislation.

They say in many cases, veterans who are dealing with PTSD or pain become dependent on opioids, but medical marijuana could provide them with a safer treatment option.

If this passes, service-disabled veterans would be able to obtain or renew their medical marijuana card for free.

Several other states already offer similar discounts.

And Hattersley, who is an Iraq war veteran, says he has seen what recovery looks like for soldiers injured in active duty.

He feels it is his responsibility to help these service members get whatever medicine they need to get relief.