Spectrum News 13 is separating vaccine facts from fiction as part of Spectrum News’ Vaccine Education Week.

MYTH: The side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are dangerous

FACT: Side effects can happen, but the vast majority are short-term and not serious. Dr. Neil Finkler, the chief medical officer for acute care services at AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, says his doctors have seen remarkably few side effects from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“We do know that the side effects of the second injection, the booster injection, are slightly more than the first and we have seen that,” he explained. “But really from the standpoint of safety, we believe this to be remarkably safe.”

MYTH: Getting the vaccine means you can stop taking coronavirus precautions

FACT: It’s not clear yet whether people can still carry and transmit the virus even when they themselves don’t get sick, so health experts recommend taking coronavirus precautions until further notice.

MYTH: Vaccine’s safety and effectiveness can’t be trusted because researchers rushed the process

FACT: Studies found the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both about 95% effective, with no serious or life-threatening side effects. The vaccine developers had plenty of resources, thanks to government investments, and some testing steps overlapped each other to help get the data faster.

“This was not anything that was just sped through, rushed without all of the normal precautions,” explained Dr. Finkler. “Really what was rushed through was all of the red tape that normally these companies have to go through.”

MYTH: If you’ve already had the coronavirus, you don’t need the vaccine

FACT: There’s not enough research to say definitively whether getting the coronavirus means you’re protected from getting it again through natural immunity. Early evidence suggests natural immunity may not last very long, but health experts say more studies are needed.